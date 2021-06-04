'Nobody can be Coach K': Jon Scheyer praises mentor he will succeed at Duke after upcoming season

"I do not expect this to be easy. I don't expect to be given anything. We do not expect to be given anything, but I'm always going to show up--always going to show up and do whatever it takes to succeed," Jon Scheyer said.
Scheyer is Coach K's right hand man on the bench. He is a former guard who helped Krzyzewski earn his fourth national title in 2010.
Now Scheyer is staring down his biggest challenge yet: taking over one of the premiere college basketball programs in the country from the coach who built it from scratch--a coach who is largely considered the greatest of all time.
Scheyer was officially introduced as the next head coach of Duke Basketball on Friday morning. He thanked his family, his players, his former teammate, and of course Krzyzewski.
"I've enjoyed every second that I've been here--as a player and as a coach--playing for you," Scheyer said directly to Coach K.
Following the legacy of Coach K will be no easy task. Scheyer said the good thing about following him is that he has built a strong, successful foundation, but he knows that foundation breeds very high expectations.
"I'm going to follow my instincts. I'm secure in who I am--Coach K is one of one. He's one of a kind. I would be unsuccessful if I tried to be him. Nobody can be Coach K," Scheyer said.
Scheyer said at the moment he's committed to making Coach K's final season as head coach a memorable one that ends in a national championship. As for his own plans for the Duke Basketball program, he's not planning to lower the bar.
"We're going to be relentless in our pursuit of championships and in representing this incredible university on and off the court."
On Thursday, Krzyzewski spoke publicly for the first time since the world learned this upcoming season would be his last.
He talked about how lucky he was and how opportunity and belief were the keys to his success.
Ultimately, he said he decided to retire because he and his wife decided it was time to do so. He said his decision was not based on his personal health or the changes happening in college basketball.
Krzyzewski's retirement announcement comes two months after his rival at the University of North Carolina, Roy Williams, announced his own retirement.
The pending departure of those two basketball giants leaves ACC Basketball and two of the top basketball programs in the country with questions about their future.