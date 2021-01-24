Jones, Louisville hand Duke third straight loss 70-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Carlik Jones scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and Louisville beat Duke 70-65, sending the Blue Devils to their third straight loss on Saturday.Both teams plummeted out of the Top 25 rankings this week - Duke for the first time since Feb. 8, 2016 - but the Cardinals, who fell just outside the rankings, could find themselves back in after snapping a two-game losing streak.The game wasn't put away until Jones, the grad transfer from Radford, hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining. Those came after the Cardinals got possession following a scramble for a loose ball and two missed Blue Devils 3-point attempts.Jones scored the Cardinals' last nine points in the final two minutes including a layup with 1:18 to go for a 66-65 lead. He made a variety of shots in scoring eight points early in the second half to give Louisville a six-point lead, the largest by either team. The lead would change hands eight times after that in the final 13 1/2 minutes.Jay'Lyn Withers added 13 points, David Johnson 12 and Dre Davis 11 for Louisville (10-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Cardinals were 18 of 24 at the line to 7 of 9 for Duke (5-5, 3-3).Duke's Matthew Hurt scored 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 5 from the arc but went 12 minutes of the second half without scoring. He fouled out with 1:50 to go trying to guard a driving Jones. DJ Steward added 13 points.Neither team led by more than five points in the first half with the Cardinals ahead 36-33 at the break.Duke is host to Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Louisville is host to Boston College next Saturday.