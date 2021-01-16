Carolina Hurricanes

Just one game in, Canes captain Jordan Staal placed on COVID-19 protocol list

By
The Carolina Hurricanes will be without its captain after placing Jordan Staal on the COVID-19 protocol list on Friday.

Saturday, Rod Brind'Amour said he wasn't sure how long Staal would be out and he didn't confirm whether he had tested positive for COVID-19 or if he was quarantining because of contact tracing.

The team announced forward Morgan Geekie has been recalled from the taxi squad on an emergency basis in place of Staal's absence. Geekie skated in all eight of Carolina's postseason games in 2020 - recording one assist but Brind'Amour says Staal will definitely be missed.
"He's our leader on and off the ice," Brind'Amour said. "We rely on him for so much. He's a big part of what we're doing but I know that's part of what goes on in all sports. We've got to step up. Other guys have to fill that role."

"The taxi squad is a little different obviously no one has done it before," said Geekie. "We've got a good group of guys in there that are just taking it day by day. Every day is different as everybody knows. I'm just going to go out tonight and try and continue to play well and hopefully, good things will come."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnccarolina hurricanescoronavirusnhlcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA HURRICANES
Hurricanes open with 3-0 win over rebuilding Red Wings
'We're here to win': Canes ready for season opener
NHL Power Rankings: Final preseason edition for the 2021 season
Former part-time data wiz now an assistant GM for Canes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds turn out for annual March for Life rally in downtown Raleigh
LATEST: North Carolina surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 deaths
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Biden says science team will be at `forefront' of his admin
New CDC vaccination guidelines draws criticism
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
Show More
Raleigh police prepare, offer tips for possible protests
2 injured in double-shooting in Cumberland County, deputies say
Indonesia earthquake leaves at least 46 dead, hundreds hurt
Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in riot probe
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
More TOP STORIES News