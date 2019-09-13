NC State Wolfpack

NC State coach Kevin Keatts to sign two-year extension

North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts calls out to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

RALEIGH - (WTVD) -- NC State basketball announced it will extend the contract of men's coach Kevin Keatts for two years.

The extension was approved by the board of trustees on Friday. The extension puts Keatts under contract for seven seasons, through 2025-2026.

"NC State has become home for my family and I, we're grateful to Chancellor Woodson and Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan for their commitment and the opportunity to continue to lead the Wolfpack," said Keatts. "I look forward to building on the foundation we've created, and to leading NC State for many years to come."

Keatts, who came to State after a tenure at UNC Wilmington, has led the Wolfpack to a 45-24 record in his first two seasons in Raleigh.
