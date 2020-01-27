Kobe Bryant, daughter death felt by NC fans, Duke basketball coach

The mood is somber in many sports bars in Chapel Hill, inside you can find some fans crying, others quiet.
"I want to tear up because honestly man that man is one of the greatest basketball players I ever watched. Ever. LeBron may have stats but Kobe brought a different level to the game..." said Davis Tanui. "When I'm shooting a ball into the trash can, I say 'Kobe,' because he's the best. It hurts to lose someone so important to the game."
At 18-years-old in 1996, Bryant was the youngest player in NBA history. Bryant already famous enough that in a news conference he declared, "I have decided to skip college and take my God-given talents to the NBA."
Bryant went on to lead Los Angeles to five NBA championships and won two gold medals under Duke Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski in 2008 and 2012.
Kryzewski issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant:
"We have tragically lost one of the greatest sports figures of our time with the passing of Kobe Bryant. He was an incredibly gifted person who was universally respected. He was in constant pursuit of doing something special and there will never be a greater warrior in our sport. I had the amazing honor of coaching Kobe in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, and I will always remember how much he cherished representing his country in a first-class manner playing the game he so loved. The game of basketball is better today because of Kobe, and he deserves eternal appreciation for that. This is a devastating loss, made even more tragic by the passing of his daughter, Gianna, and all others on board. The entire Krzyzewski family is saddened as we genuinely loved and admired Kobe. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Vanessa, their daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, and the families of those involved."
NCCU head coach LeVelle Moton issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant
"Devastated... Just Devastated. He inspired everyone to be greater than their current self. The world was better because he was here. RIP to his daughter GiGi Heartbroken."
ABC11's Dejuan Hoggard also had a personal tie to the NBA legend, as an intern at KUSI in San-Diego he was among other renowned reporters when he interviewed Bryant.
"I had the privilege of interviewing Kobe Bryant in 2008 following a Lakers game as an intern in college with ABC7. It was my first NBA game ever. I remember Curt Sandoval being with me in the locker room. In that moment, I felt like I 'made it.'"
Kobe’s untimely death felt personal. Today, I cried. As a basketball fan, a husband, a father to 2 beautiful girls, a young kid who wanted to be like Kobe (and Jordan) on the court, and a journalist...this hurts! I feel for all those who loved him dearly. RIP Kobe! 🏀— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) January 26, 2020
