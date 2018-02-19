Krzyzewski, Keatts not concerned about FBI investigation

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --The FBI's investigation into college hoops corruption has already ended one Hall of Famer's career. Rick Pitino was fired at Louisville in its wake.
According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, several others should be nervous too. In this article last week, Thamel spoke to sources who claim that half of the top 16 seeded programs in the upcoming NCAA Tournament would be implicated if FBI case documents were ever unsealed.
UNC coach Roy Williams was asked about the article's claims last week:
Here’s Roy from today on whether he’s sweating the FBI’s investigation of college hoops given yesterday’s ominous Yahoo article: pic.twitter.com/riMCX9nX9y— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) February 16, 2018
On Sunday night, Mike Krzyzewski was given the same question at the tail end of his news conference following Duke's big win over Clemson.
NC State's Kevin Keatts, in turn, was asked about the investigation and the article Monday morning on the ACC Teleconference.
Watch the video to hear what they had to say.