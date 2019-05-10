Late run pushes Bruins past Hurricanes 5-2 in first game of series

A late push helped the Boston Bruins get past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 in the first game of the series in the Eastern Conference Final.But anyone who was worried about the Canes lacking momentum or being rusty after not playing a game in six days, rest assure it is no issue for this bunch of jerks.It was a battle of momentum as the Bruins dominated at the beginning of the game but it was all Carolina in the second period.Steven Kampfer, who has only four goals on the year, got the B's on the board but 47 seconds later and three seconds into the power play, the Canes tied it up.Sebastian Aho, who had four goals in three games against the Bruins during the regular season, found his stride early in this one.In the second period, Greg McKegg stepped up big for Carolina giving the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead.But momentum shifted back toward Boston in the third.The Bruins capitalized in the third period on a power play with a goal from Marcus Johansson.Shortly after that goal, Dougie Hamilton was called for roughing Joakim Nordstrom, a controversial call that seemed to fall in the favor of Boston.Thirteen seconds into that power play Patrice Bergeron gave Boston a 3-2 lead.And from then on, the Bruins continued to expand their lead. Ultimately defeating Carolina 5-2.The two teams will face off again on Sunday at 3 p.m.