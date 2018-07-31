SPORTS

LeBron James Family Foundation opens I Promise School for at-risk children in Akron

Lakers superstar LeBron James delivered a speech at the opening of his school for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio on Monday.

By and ABC7.com staff
AKRON, Ohio --
In what he called one of the greatest moments of his life, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James opened a school for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio on Monday.

"These kids are our future and they have dreams that are bigger and greater than the city of Akron, then the state of Ohio, than the United States of America," James said at the opening.

The LeBron James Family Foundation's I Promise School focuses on educating children from challenging backgrounds.

James talked about his school being not just a center for education, but a support system, too.

"School is definitely about learning, about strengthening your mind, but more importantly, it's about the friendship you can create every single day," James said.

James talked about the opening in a video posted on his multimedia platform, Uninterrupted, and why he's doing it.


"Everything they've gone through as kids, I know," James said. "And for me to be in a position where I have the resources, I have the finance, I have the people, I have the structure and I have the city around me - why not?"

He goes on in the video to say it was a dream come true to become a Laker.

At the end of his speech on Monday, James had a parting message for people in attendance.

"Know no matter whether I'm playing in Los Angeles or not," James said. "Akron, Ohio is always home for me."
