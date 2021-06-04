lebron james

LeBron James' perfect record in first-round playoff series ends with elimination loss

By Travis Caldwell, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'GMA' interviews basketball titan Chris Bosh on NBA playoffs

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers lost 113-100 to the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of their first-round series on Thursday, eliminating the Lakers and bringing an end to an impressive record in James' career.

Prior to the loss, James had a 14-0 first-round series record in playoff appearances for the Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

The Suns, led by star players Devin Booker and Chris Paul, jumped to an early lead and controlled the game for the duration, leading 36-14 after the first quarter and 62-41 at halftime. A rally in the fourth quarter by the Lakers brought the score to within 10, but it was eventually stifled by Phoenix.

For this game, James had an uphill climb he had never faced in his career. This was the first time ever that his team was losing in a first-round series entering a Game 6.

It was also the first time in James' career that his team ever lost back-to-back games in the opening round. The Lakers were previously up 2-1 in the series before losing the next three games.

James has only missed the playoffs three times since entering the NBA in 2003 and has advanced to the NBA Finals on 10 occasions. Last season, James set the league record for most postseason games played in a career.

The Lakers faced the injury bug all season, with substantial time missed by James and star center Anthony Davis. The team was the seventh seed in the Western Conference and had defeated the Golden State Warriors in a one-off play-in game, with James hitting the winning shot.

The Suns, appearing in the playoffs for the first time since 2010, advance to the second round to face the Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven matchup.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnba playoffslebron jameslos angeles lakersnbaphoenix suns
LEBRON JAMES
LeBron James named TIME's 2020 Athlete of the Year
LeBron James says he'll attend White House after Biden's apparent win
LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Duke Basketball introduces Jon Scheyer as next head coach
3 Tarboro HS students & 1 Pitt County teen killed in crash
Durham Bulls pitcher hit in the head by batted ball
Raleigh baseball player injured in boating accident
LATEST: Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens
Experts say kids should get COVID vaccine when they can
Audio cut in speech on Black people's role in Memorial Day
Show More
Daughter of slain firefighter wears father's jacket to HS graduation
Pence: I'll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6
Showers moving out; warmer weather ahead
Low-income Raleigh residents feeling the crunch of real estate boom
Community neighboring NC State fairgrounds fear parking lot plans
More TOP STORIES News