Little leaguer throws out inspirational first pitch after suffering stroke

BEDFORD HILLS, New York -- There was an inspirational first pitch to open the season for a Little League team in Westchester.
Rocky Serrano, 10, was back on the field Saturday for the Bedford Hills-Katonah team, just nine months after suffering a stroke that left him partially paralyzed.
After surgery, and months of intense rehabilitation, Serrano is now back to playing his favorite sport.
He also got to watch a surprise video on his father's phone that made him drop his glove in shock - it was a special message from his favorite Mets player, Pete Alonso.
