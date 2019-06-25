$1.9B investment to bring soccer stadium, hotels, shopping to downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are getting a first look at a game-changer in downtown Raleigh.
It's called "Downtown South," an entertainment district on 55 acres at downtown Raleigh's southern edge, at S. Saunders Street and Interstate 40.
Images released from the Visit Downtown South website show renderings for a development that includes a 20,000-seat open-air soccer stadium surrounded by street-level retail, office space, and housing.
The website said a private investment of $1.9 billion is making the development possible.
At a news conference Tuesday, officials said the plan proposes 1,200 hotel rooms, 1.6 million square feet of office space and 125,000 square feet of retail and service space.
The stadium will become the home of North Carolina FC, and women's pro team the North Carolina Courage.
It will also be home to concerts, festivals, graduations, trade shows, and championship-level sporting events.
