'Vote with your heart': Duke's Coach K urges students to register and vote to end systemic racism, social injustice

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University's men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski spoke Thursday to Duke students and gave his players a chance to do the same.
The event was a call for social justice and a push for all Duke students to vote in the 2020 election.
"We need to have a display on campus where every student on campus is registered and will vote, and then you vote with your heart," Coach K said. "I'm not telling you who to vote for, but if we don't get the proper leadership at every level in our country, this is not going to go away. We can look at and see the police brutality, but what you don't see are the amount of educational opportunities that are deprived young black kids, health and welfare opportunities, economic opportunities. These things can only be changed with proper leadership and organization. And so the first step in that is for all of us to vote."
Coach K said after Thursday's event, every member of the Duke men's and women's basketball teams would register to vote and know the options and requirements around mail-in voting.
He said it was the current generation that was going to help America live up to its ideals and values.
"Your generation is the generation that's going to do it. I grew up a long time ago in the 60s, I thought it was headed in the right direction. (Expletive), I was wrong. I want to be right. I want to be on your team. I want this systemic racism and social injustice to be defeated," Coach K said.
The event at Duke University came a day after NBA players, some of whom Coach K had coach either in college or with Team USA, refused to play. The players forced the NBA to postpone the playoffs in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Blake, a North Carolina native, was shot in the back seven times by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey. Days later, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from Illinois into Wisconsin with a firearm. He ended up shooting three protesters, two of whom died from their injuries.
In June, Krzyzewski made an impassioned video for Duke University where he defended Black Lives Matter, saying it was a human rights statement, not a political one.
