SPORTS

Long drives morph into promising golf business

EMBED </>More Videos

Chase Duncan created a start-up company called Own Your Golf Game. (WTVD)

By
Chase Duncan, who played golf at N.C. State, has been teaching the game at Lonnie Poole Golf Course since it opened in 2009.

At 119 pounds, he's "pound for pound" the longest hitter in the world and has videos to prove it.

His technique, along with advancing technology, led to a start-up company called Own Your Golf Game.

Recently, Duncan teamed up with a pair of ex-UNC tennis players including Taylor Meyer, the co-founder of Hyperspace Ventures.

Meyer's company created the food and drink app UConnection, which was sold in 2016.

Hyperspace Ventures has blossomed into the sports space.

The partnership plan is to scale Duncan's secret swing methodology and techniques online.

He's already helping golfers on all seven continents.

Who says rival schools can't play nice?!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgolfbusinessnc state
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into business
More Sports
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News