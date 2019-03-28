Sports

Louis doesn't miss a beat at NC State Pro Day

Stephen Louis had nothing but bad luck during his final season with NC State.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Stephen Louis had nothing but bad luck during his final season with NC State.

The Wolfpack receiver missed the 2018 season opener because of a leg injury, returned to play five games, and then ultimately had to miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury during the Oct, 20 game against Clemson.

He finished the season with just 12 catches for 154 yards.

Louis used Pro Day on Wednesday as a way to showcase his skills and what he's been able to accomplish while recovering from that injury, including a 35.5 inch vertical jump.

Louis said he was upset he didn't receive an invitation to the NFL combine and said even though the odds are against him, he believes he will do what he's always dreamed of doing: Playing at the next level.
