UNC BASKETBALL

UNC's Luke Maye returning for senior season, plans to withdraw from NBA draft

North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) reacts following a three-point basket against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. North Carolina won 96-89. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
North Carolina forward Luke Maye announced plans to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to UNC for his senior season on Thursday.

According to ESPN, Maye had until May 30th to decide to return to school because he entered the draft without an agent.

Maye declared for the NBA draft back in April.

He announced his decision in an Instagram post saying, "I have had a great experience learning from the NBA process and growing as a basketball player during the past couple weeks. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for all of their support. Through this process, I have decided that I am going to comeback to school to improve as a player and finish my college career."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuncunc basketballbasketballcollege basketballUNC Tar HeelsChapel HillNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNC BASKETBALL
UNC's Roy Williams lands big-time recruit
Brad Stevens to UNC?: Hornets heading to Chapel Hill
NBA player Danny Green returns to Chapel Hill for youth basketball camp
UNC national championship sign back up on I-40
More unc basketball
SPORTS
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
More Sports
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News