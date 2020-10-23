Lured away from UNC, Payton Wilson is now a defensive force for NC State

Dave Doeren with an amazing answer when I asked him when they knew they were getting Payton Wilson away from UNC: pic.twitter.com/OhvFvGOY2P — Mark “Lowest IQ” Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) October 22, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fresh off the best game of his young career, NC State sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson is undoubtedly hoping to wreak havocat Kenan Stadium. Once committed to Carolina, he's found his home at State."For me, my mentality is to make the play every play," Wilson said. "When there's a play to be made, I need to make it."Wilson just about pulled that off last week against Duke, posting a monster statline with 19 tackles -- the most by a Wolfpack player since 2012 -- and two interceptions."He's a throwback, you know, like Jack Lambert, an old-school linebacker and just a vicious player. He plays extremely hard," head coach Dave Doeren said Thursday.As Doeren says, there's a different aura around Wilson. He just seems a bit bigger and meaner than most. That's partly just how he's wired but also, Doeren thinks, a result of the injury adversity Wilson has faced the last couple years."I think he's learned how much he loves football by losing football with his injuries and actually plays that way," Doeren said.Wilson concurs: "Before I got injured, football was just football to me, and I never really realized how fast something could be taken away from us. So, every day I go out there and I look at it as if it could be my last day; would I have been happy with what I put on the field and if I don't put all my effort on the field, I know that I just wouldn't be able to accept myself."It's no secret that Wilson was originally committed to North Carolina out of Orange High School. As Doeren tells it, one October night in 2017 was key to changing that."That same afternoon, we found out that the UNC staff was going to be flying in there on a helicopter. And so I called Payton's coach and AD and said 'hey, just so you know, we're coming in a pickup truck and country music's playing on the radio. I heard they're bringing in a helicopter but I hope you know that we're real and, you know, this is a better place for him." Doeren recalled. "I just kind of felt like it put us in a place that made us more like them as a family."Ask Wilson, and he'll tell you that there's no special significance to Saturday. It's just another game day, just another opportunity to play the game he loves."I mean, It's UNC vs. NC State you know," he said, "it's just a normal Saturday for me, and I'm ready to play ball."The stakes are high this year, however, with both teams ranked in the Top 25: UNC at No. 14 and NC State at No. 23. Kickoff is at noon and the game will be aired on ESPN.