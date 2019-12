Mack Brown relights Tar Heels fire after bowl eligibility

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- With his first season back as head coach of the Tar Heels, Mack Brown led the North Carolina football team from a 2-9 in the 2018 season to a bowl game contender in the 2019 season.The senior class who experienced a 3-9 season followed by a 2-win year finished the regular season 2-0 against NC State and still have a shot at a winning record with a bowl game victory.RELATED | UNC defeats NC State 41-10 to become bowl-eligible With losses by Pittsburgh and Lousiville on Saturday, the Tar Heels have a shot at a Tier 1 bowl game.Carolina fans have a lot more to be excited about than just becoming bowl-eligible.The football program is on the rise, especially, with Freshman Sam Howell leading the way. Howell threw for a season-high 401 yards and three touchdowns in the Heels win over NC State proving himself once again as the favorite for ACC Freshman of the year.