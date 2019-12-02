CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- With his first season back as head coach of the Tar Heels, Mack Brown led the North Carolina football team from a 2-9 in the 2018 season to a bowl game contender in the 2019 season.
The senior class who experienced a 3-9 season followed by a 2-win year finished the regular season 2-0 against NC State and still have a shot at a winning record with a bowl game victory.
With losses by Pittsburgh and Lousiville on Saturday, the Tar Heels have a shot at a Tier 1 bowl game.
Carolina fans have a lot more to be excited about than just becoming bowl-eligible.
The football program is on the rise, especially, with Freshman Sam Howell leading the way. Howell threw for a season-high 401 yards and three touchdowns in the Heels win over NC State proving himself once again as the favorite for ACC Freshman of the year.
Mack Brown relights Tar Heels fire after bowl eligibility
