Mack Brown tweets inspirational quote from... Russell Wilson?

“Live with a purpose, play with a purpose.” Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/mLS6CpvQZu — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) January 11, 2019

#GoPack! #WPN thank you for supporting our alumni at NC State! Hell of a place to play football! #PACK20 — Marvelous Marv (@Marvshaputts1) January 11, 2019

Hey @CoachMackBrown thanks for supporting NC State Football alumni. I recommend hanging a picture of him in your office as well https://t.co/5RVenOsrwJ — #GTHC (@RedWhitePodcast) January 11, 2019

I’ll forgive you this once. — Sleazy F Baby (@Tonysl8) January 11, 2019

Mack Brown left as North Carolina's head football coach back in 1998. He returned in November. Some things happened in the 20 years in between.One of them being Russell Wilson tormenting the Tar Heels three straight years as the quarterback at NC State.It was funny then, to see Mack send the following inspirational tweet Friday afternoon:As you'd expect, Mack's choice of motivational material was met with a mix of reactions. Some State fans responded gleefully...Some UNC fans not so gleefully...The lesson as always -- Triangle sports rivalries are the best.