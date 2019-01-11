SPORTS

Mack Brown tweets inspirational quote from... Russell Wilson?

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Mack Brown left as North Carolina's head football coach back in 1998. He returned in November. Some things happened in the 20 years in between.

One of them being Russell Wilson tormenting the Tar Heels three straight years as the quarterback at NC State.

It was funny then, to see Mack send the following inspirational tweet Friday afternoon:



As you'd expect, Mack's choice of motivational material was met with a mix of reactions. Some State fans responded gleefully...


Some UNC fans not so gleefully...



The lesson as always -- Triangle sports rivalries are the best.
