Meet the Raleigh native who is Cam Newton's right-hand man

David Ricks spends much of his time pointing a camera at Cam Newton.

I happened to share an elevator with David Ricks on Thursday and noticed that on his credential where the media affiliation is normally listed, his said only "Cam Newton."Since I'm a curious sort (and a reporter, duh) I had to ask: what exactly do you do?I'm glad I asked because it turns out Ricks is Cam Newton's primary documentarian, be it with pictures or video. He's also a Raleigh native.That amazing birthday video from last year? Ricks had a hand in that. That recent workout video on Cam's Instagram? Also partly the handiwork of Ricks and his team. He calls himself Cam's "Creative Director."It's a job that's taken him places he'd likely never have been otherwise and one that will likely get a lot bigger and more comprehensive in coming years."Pretty much as crazy as you could imagine," Ricks said. "Cam's always on the go, super-high energy. He expects everyone around him to have the same energy and the same love and passion for what they do."This Southeast Raleigh grad is living the dream."Definitely a dream job," Ricks said. "Honestly, the sky's the limit. Cam's definitely opened a lot of doors, and we're trying to build something special."