Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance' premieres Sunday on ESPN

The Last Dance will premiere earlier than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ESPN will air the first two episodes of The Last Dance starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, with subsequent episodes airing each Sunday night through May 17.
The documentary chronicles Jordan's 6th and final NBA Championship run with the Chicago Bulls in the 1997-1998 season.
"It was a trying year. We all were trying to enjoy that year knowing that it was coming to an end," Jordan said during an interview with GMA's Robin Roberts. "Phil (Jackson) started off the year saying this is the last dance and we played it that way. So mentally, it tugged at you throughout the course of the year that this had to come to an end. But it also centered our focus to making sure we're getting it right. As sad as it sounded at the beginning of the year, we tried to rejoice and enjoy the year and finish it off the right way."
Jordan said the documentary contains a look back at what life was like for him growing up. Specifically he told Roberts about how hitting the game winning shot in the 1982 NCAA Championship game for the University of North Carolina turned him from Mike to Michael Jordan.
"Up until that point, noone knew who I was--other than the University., but outside the university I was just known as Mike Jordan. when i hit that shot my whole name became Michael Jordan. I think it resonated with a lot of people outside of UNC, and I just started piling on that name itself from the successes that I endure throughout the rest of my career. It wasn't about Mike, it was more about Michael then."
Television schedule for The Last Dance
Sunday, April 19
- 9 p.m. ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 1
- 10 p.m. ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 2
Sunday, April 26
- 7 p.m. ET| Re-air of "The Last Dance" Episode 1
- 8 p.m. ET | Re-air of "The Last Dance" Episode 2
- 9 p.m. ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 3
- 10 p.m. ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 4
Sunday, May 3
- 7 p.m. ET | Re-air of "The Last Dance" Episode 3
- 8 p.m. ET | Re-air of "The Last Dance" Episode 4
- 9 p.m. ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 5
- 10 p.m. ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 6
Sunday, May 10
- 7 p.m. ET | Re-air of "The Last Dance" Episode 5
- 8 p.m. ET | Re-air of "The Last Dance" Episode 6
- 9 p.m. ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 7
- 10 p.m. ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 8
Sunday, May 17
- 7 p.m. ET | Re-air of "The Last Dance" Episode 7
- 8 p.m. ET | Re-air of "The Last Dance" Episode 8
- 9 p.m. ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 9
- 10 p.m. ET | Premiere of "The Last Dance" Episode 10