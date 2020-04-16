Sports

Michael Jordan to appear live on GMA this morning ahead of 'The Last Dance' premiere

The greatest basketball player of all time will be live on Good Morning America on Thursday morning.

His Airness Michael Jordan will be talking one-on-one with Robin Roberts.

The interview comes ahead of the weekend release of a 10-part documentary series about the North Carolina superstar. "The Last Dance" will be released earlier than planned on ESPN.

ESPN moved up the release of "The Last Dance" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first two episodes will air on ESPN starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, with subsequent episodes airing each Sunday night through May 17.

"The Last Dance" will take you inside one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. It will cover the magic of the Chicago Bulls 1997-1998 championship season.
