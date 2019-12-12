PHILADELPHIA -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has weighed in on a Pro Bowl controversy involving former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick.
Arguably one of the most talented former NFL players known for his speed and elusive style of play, Vick arrived to Philadelphia on a second chance after pleading guilty in 2007 for his role in a dogfighting ring and served nearly two years in prison.
Vick is set to be an honorary captain during the Pro Bowl on January 26, 2020.
A Change.org petition is calling on the NFL to revoke the honor. Over 550,000 people have signed the petition. Other petitions have also surfaced online since the news spread.
The petition cites the cruel and inhumane killing of dogs that led to Vick's conviction.
But during a Wednesday media briefing, Goodell said he doesn't anticipate any changes with Vick.
"Over the last, what is it, nine years or so, we have supported Michael in his, what I think his recognition of the mistake he made," said Goodell. "He's paid a heavy price for that. He's been accountable for it. He's worked aggressively with the Humane Society and other institutions to deal with animal rights and to make sure people don't make the same mistake he made, and I admire that."
Goodell went on to say that some people will never forgive him.
"I know that there are people out there that will never forgive him. He knows that. But I think this is a young man that has really taken his life in a positive direction and we support that. So I don't anticipate any change," Goodell said.
Michael Vick will still be honored at Pro Bowl amid pushback, Commissioner Roger Goodell says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News