Michigan State takes down Duke 68-67, advances to Final Four

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- The Michigan State Spartans managed to fend off the Duke Blue Devils 68-67 Sunday night, allowing them to advance to the Final Four.Overall, it's the Spartan's 10th time going to the Final Four.Michigan State has not been to the Final Four since 2015.The Spartans are now advancing to play Texas Tech, a team that is in the Final Four for the first time ever.