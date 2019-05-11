Mike's Pastry in Boston is full of treats -- and Canes fans

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5295137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike's Pastry employee Valentina Sinani explains to ABC11's Bridget Condon why she's a Canes fan.

BOSTON (WTVD) -- Sheila Crawford grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, graduated from NC State University, and now lives in Boston. But her heart is still with the Carolina Hurricanes."It's kind of hard," Crawford said. "I'm not going to lie, my dad is from Rhode Island so he was cheering on the Bruins last night. I kind of wanted to join in the cheers but got to support the home team: Go Canes."Inside Mike's Pastry, we learned Sheila wasn't the only one pulling for the Canes."I am rooting for the Hurricanes. Go Canes," said Mike's Pastry employee Valentina Sinani. "I love, and my favorite player in the entire NHL is Dougie Hamilton, No. 19. Go Dougie."Valentina said Hamilton used to come into the shop at least twice a week when he was on the Bruins and they became friends."Wonderful guy, awesome, awesome guy and a great player," said Sinani.When Hamilton was traded in 2015, it wasn't just his service Sinani missed."Pastries was one little thing, but his company was more that was what we missed," she said. "He was a wonderful guy. Very sad, and let me tell you, I was doing my nails and when I saw the tweet (that he had been traded) I was very disappointed. I'm like shocked. What happened?"