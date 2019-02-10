Millbrook basketball ranked in top 10 in country for scoring

Coming up at 6 on @ABC11_WTVD what makes Millbrook basketball stand out as one of the best teams in the state. #ABC11 @MillbrookMBB pic.twitter.com/ikCgKMeQbv — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) February 10, 2019

The Millbrook High School men's basketball team is ranked among the top 10 in the country for points per game averaging 84.4.There's not one guy in particular the Wildcats rely on.The players said they trust all of their teammates and don't worry about who shoots the ball.Sitting at 23-0, the Wildcats hope to close out the regular season with a win on Friday at Broughton.