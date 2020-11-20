Millbrook sisters share pro basketball dreams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball made NBA history as the first brothers selected in the top three of the NBA Draft. Here in Raleigh, there's another sibling duo turning heads -- Millbrook High's Douglas sisters, who have dreams of being a part of the WNBA one day.For the Douglases, basketball is a family outing."I love it," said mom Evelyn Douglas. "I love it. It's wonderful to watch them grow together and truly support one another. They are each other's biggest cheerleaders, biggest mentor. I've loved it."Evelyn Douglas said she let her two daughters try all sports growing up but basketball became their passion."It's kind of fun because we just feel like we can trust each other because we're spending our whole life together," said Millbrook sophomore, Reychel Douglas. "We've been home together. It just gives us that extra trust that we know we can lean back on. I know that if I throw it to her she'll catch it."Her older sister agreed."It's really been a great experience," said Millbrook senior, Reiven Douglas. "It's been really fun. It's had its ups and downs because of course, we are really competitive. I think at the end of the day it's really brought us a lot closer together."Reiven is committed to playing college basketball at Quinnipiac University. Reychel has eight offers so far to play at the next level: Elon University, Florida, Hampton, James Madison University, University of Pittsburgh, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech."She's been through the whole recruiting process and everything going through high school," Reychel said of her older sister. "She's been somebody I can look up to. It's kind of an example for me to know how I want to go through high school. It motivates me to know I need to keep going just to make it to where she is. She has put in so much work so now I've got to go and do the same thing. I can't let her down."Reiven said the support has been mutual."I think Reychel grew into herself as a player on her own, but I feel like I've definitely helped guide her in showing work-ethic type things and just the little things that she's got to grow into doing," Reiven said. "I also feel like she's helped me as well, mold me into the person I am today."The Douglas sisters said they motivate one another and that their relationship off the court makes them better teammates."As we've grown up we've played 1-on-1 a lot. We know each other's strengths," Reiven said. "We know each other's game. I definitely feel like it's a different kind of trust. I know she's going to catch it. It's definitely a different type of understanding."It's been a worthy journey, their mom said."Sometimes I'll hear conversations or I'll hear them laughing, and it gets you on the inside," Evelyn Douglas said. "They truly love and like each other. I get misty-eyed when I think about that's sincerity. A lot of siblings may not have that, but I truly appreciate and love the way they love each other."