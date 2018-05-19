Miracle League baseball celebrates successful season

The rain isn’t stopping the @MLoftheTriangle from having fun. Once teams raised $500 they got to dunk their coaches! #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/UFtzRSz84q — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 19, 2018

On Saturday afternoon the Miracle League Raleigh Ballfield organization celebrated another successful season.All 38 teams were asked to raise $500 for the organization. In total, they raised over $39,000.Once each team hit the $500 mark they celebrated by dunking their coaches in a dunk tank.The Miracle League is a baseball league providing opportunities for children with disabilities to play Miracle League baseball, regardless of their abilities.