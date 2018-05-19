SPORTS

Miracle League baseball celebrates successful season

EMBED </>More Videos

(WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Saturday afternoon the Miracle League Raleigh Ballfield organization celebrated another successful season.


All 38 teams were asked to raise $500 for the organization. In total, they raised over $39,000.



Once each team hit the $500 mark they celebrated by dunking their coaches in a dunk tank.


The Miracle League is a baseball league providing opportunities for children with disabilities to play Miracle League baseball, regardless of their abilities.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballraleigh news
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News