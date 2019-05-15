Sports

Missed opportunities haunting Hurricanes in Eastern Conference Final

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Missed opportunities will haunt the Hurricanes as they've now fallen into a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 hole vs the Bruins after Tuesday night's 2-1 heartbreaker.

From the jump, Teuvo Teravainen missed a yawning net with a one-timer that would've and should've electrified both PNC and his teammates.

Later came an assemblage of Sebastian Aho near misses. He fired it into Tuukka Rask's pads from short range in the second and had a golden opportunity late in the third that whistled wide.

The most egregious miss though came off the stick of Andrei Svechnikov in the second period. A feed from Teuvo Teravainen left him with basically a tap-in to tie the game at two.

EMBED More News Videos

Mark Armstrong and hockey analyst Aaron Ward chat about the Canes game



Instead, he missed the net entirely.

In a postseason defined by the Canes ability to make every play when they needed one, they've come up short vs the high-powered Bruins.

Game one was winnable when Brock McGinn missed a sitter that would've made it 3-1. We know how that ended.

Game three was also there for the taking.

The Canes just haven't been able to find the magic, or even the automatic scoring plays to make it happen.

They've now got a nearly insurmountable task down three games to none.

It's been done before but Carolina will need to raise its game near exponentially to have a shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnhl playoffscarolina hurricanes
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News