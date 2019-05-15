Missed opportunities haunting Hurricanes in Eastern Conference Final

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5301516" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mark Armstrong and hockey analyst Aaron Ward chat about the Canes game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Missed opportunities will haunt the Hurricanes as they've now fallen into a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 hole vs the Bruins after Tuesday night's 2-1 heartbreaker.From the jump, Teuvo Teravainen missed a yawning net with a one-timer that would've and should've electrified both PNC and his teammates.Later came an assemblage of Sebastian Aho near misses. He fired it into Tuukka Rask's pads from short range in the second and had a golden opportunity late in the third that whistled wide.The most egregious miss though came off the stick of Andrei Svechnikov in the second period. A feed from Teuvo Teravainen left him with basically a tap-in to tie the game at two.Instead, he missed the net entirely.In a postseason defined by the Canes ability to make every play when they needed one, they've come up short vs the high-powered Bruins.Game one was winnable when Brock McGinn missed a sitter that would've made it 3-1. We know how that ended.Game three was also there for the taking.The Canes just haven't been able to find the magic, or even the automatic scoring plays to make it happen.They've now got a nearly insurmountable task down three games to none.It's been done before but Carolina will need to raise its game near exponentially to have a shot.