Michael Jordan reels in 442-pound Blue Marlin at Big Rock Tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Basketball icon Michael Jordan grew up along the North Carolina coast. So it makes sense he's getting acquainted with a rod and reel in his hands.
Weeks after the ESPN documentary "The Last Dance" based on Jordan's run with the Chicago Bulls drew praise, the six-time NBA champ has taken his talents to the beach this week at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
On his boat, trademarked "Catch 23," Jordan and some pals helped reel in a huge marlin on Tuesday, weighing 442 pounds. A small crowd gathered after Jordan's boat docked and weighed the huge catch. Jordan, who was raised in Wilmington before going on to star at UNC, was seen posing for pictures and giving interviews with media.
The tournament lasts through Sunday, June 14. More than $3 million in prize money will be awarded. The heaviest blue marlin caught so far weighs 494 pounds.
