Coronavirus

MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day

Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.

MLB became the latest major North American league to hit pause on staging matchups amid coronavirus concerns.

"This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans. MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season," a statement by MLB read.

MLB also indefinitely postponed 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona.

"MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible," MLB added.

Earlier Thursday, Major League Soccer suspended its season for 30 days, and countless college basketball conference tournaments were canceled.

The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend operations after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Wake Tech switches to online classes amid COVID-19 fears
15 coronavirus cases now in NC, 1 in Johnston County
ACC champion FSU will not participate in NCAA tournament: ACC
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15 coronavirus cases now in NC, 1 in Johnston County
ACC champion FSU will not participate in NCAA tournament: ACC
Broadway in NYC to go dark amid coronavirus outbreak
NHL suspends season beginning tonight amid coronavirus concerns
Woman needs 3rd double-lung transplant at Duke
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
Man arrested in shooting that injured Durham Boxcar Bar worker
Show More
Trump clamps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days
All American Marathon canceled for 2020
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in hospital with COVID-19
ACC, Big Ten, others cancel men's college basketball tournaments
2 more Triangle residents test positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News