MLB expected to suspend operations indefinitely, ESPN reports

Major League Baseball is expected to suspend operations later Thursday in the wake of coronavirus uncertainty paralyzing U.S. sports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the indefinite halt to MLB's spring training will likely come after a conference call among owners in the afternoon.

The suspension will also likely impact the beginning of the regular season.

Earlier Thursday, Major League Soccer suspended its season for 30 days, and countless college basketball conference tournaments were canceled.

The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend operations after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.


