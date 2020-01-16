Carlos Beltran steps down as Mets manager due to involvement in cheating scandal

Statement from Carlos Beltrán. pic.twitter.com/gv9NNIzoQd — New York Mets (@Mets) January 16, 2020

NEW YORK -- Carlos Beltran is out as New York Mets manager due to his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, sources tell ESPN.He is the third manager to lose his job in the fallout after Houston fired AJ Hinch one hour after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released his findings Monday and Boston later announced Alex Cora's departure on Tuesday.In Manfred's nine-page statement, Beltran was the only player identified as a participant in the cheating scheme."Approximately two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltran, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams' signs and communicating the signs to the batter," Manfred wrote.In a statement released Thursday, Beltran said he and the team "mutually agreed to part ways."Hinch and Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow received one-season suspensions before owner Jim Crane fired them. Manfred decided not to discipline players - 2017 was Beltran's final season.The Mets hired their former star only two months ago to replace the fired Mickey Callaway.Beltran spent parts of seven of his 20 MLB seasons with the Mets and signed a three-year contract that included a club option for 2023.As a player, he signed a $119 million, seven-year contract with the Mets in January 2005 and helped them win the NL East in 2006, but he took a called third strike with the bases loaded against Adam Wainwright, ending New York's 3-1 loss to St. Louis in Game 7 of the 2006 NL Championship Series.Beltrán finished with a .279 average, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs and 312 stolen bases for Kansas City (1998-04), Houston (2004, 2017), the Mets (2005-11), San Francisco (2011), St. Louis (2012-13), the Yankees (2014-16) and Texas (2016).----------