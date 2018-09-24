SPORTS

Moore County teen dies after collapsing at Charlotte cross country meet

Moore County High School to hold memorial for fellow student Samantha Davis

CAMERON, N.C. --
A Moore County high school cross-country runner died after collapsing at a Charlotte meet.

Union Pines High School senior Samantha Davis died early Sunday. Davis was also a member of the high school band, which shared a post on Facebook post confirming her Sunday death.



Officials told ABC affiliate WSOC that Davis died about 12:30 a.m. at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center.

Davis had what seemed to be a seizure during the Saturday morning Hare & Hounds Invitational at McAlpine Park.

Davis' mother, Rebecca Davis, previously has said her daughter suffered a softball-related injury in 2016 that resulted in seizures and an epilepsy diagnosis.

A GoFundMe for the teen says she collapsed at the meet and remained unconscious.

It said the fundraising goal of $2,000 to help cover the Davis' family expenses has been surpassed, with nearly $12,000 being raised by Monday.

"She never put herself before anyone. She always had a smile on her face," her friend Victoria Campbell told WSOC. "If something was bothering you and she knew about it, she was right there to give you a hug and give you all of her support and cheer you up. She was smart and beautiful, inside and out."
