Moore County teen dies after collapsing at Charlotte cross country meet

CAMERON, N.C. --A Moore County high school cross-country runner died after collapsing at a Charlotte meet.
Union Pines High School senior Samantha Davis died early Sunday. Davis was also a member of the high school band, which shared a post on Facebook post confirming her Sunday death.
Now is the time…— UPHS Marching Viking (@UPHS_Band) September 23, 2018
To grieve.
To remember.
To tell the stories that make people smile, and maybe even cry.
Most importantly, now is the time to show support.
Help Your Marching Vikings show their support by wearing Union Pines Blue to their first competition on September 29t… pic.twitter.com/L0Rjmm5CDu
Officials told ABC affiliate WSOC that Davis died about 12:30 a.m. at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center.
Davis had what seemed to be a seizure during the Saturday morning Hare & Hounds Invitational at McAlpine Park.
Davis' mother, Rebecca Davis, previously has said her daughter suffered a softball-related injury in 2016 that resulted in seizures and an epilepsy diagnosis.
A GoFundMe for the teen says she collapsed at the meet and remained unconscious.
It said the fundraising goal of $2,000 to help cover the Davis' family expenses has been surpassed, with nearly $12,000 being raised by Monday.
"She never put herself before anyone. She always had a smile on her face," her friend Victoria Campbell told WSOC. "If something was bothering you and she knew about it, she was right there to give you a hug and give you all of her support and cheer you up. She was smart and beautiful, inside and out."