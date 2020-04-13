Coronavirus

Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19 complications

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns has died after being contracting the coronavirus.

Towns' team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, posted a statement Monday on behalf of its player and his family.

"The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19," the family stated. "Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, wring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."



The 24-year-old's mother was hospitalized last month with COVID-19. Towns posted a video to his Instagram on March 24, explaining that his mother was in a medically-induced coma and had been put on a ventilator.

Towns' father had also contracted the virus, but he has since recovered, ESPN reported.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsminnesotanbacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakminnesota timberwolvescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Photographer captures striking images of LA's most vulnerable amid COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19 LATEST: Order limiting customers in stores in effect at 5 p.m.
21 teachers among 50 NYC education employees dead of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Order limiting customers in stores in effect at 5 p.m.
3 more Butner federal prison inmates die from COVID-19
1 dead after tornado, storms hit North Carolina
Wake Forest mom, twin daughters create masterful sidewalk art
3 things to know about reopening America
More than 200K without power in Carolinas after tornadoes, storms
IRS launching tool that lets you track COVID-19 stimulus check
Show More
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
293 workers at meat packing plant test positive for COVID-19
Why paying taxes after April 15 may cost you more
Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered
Carnival Cruise Line cancels all sailings through June 26
More TOP STORIES News