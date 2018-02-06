Moton's No. 15 retired by NC Central

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3040576" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> LeVelle Moton talks about the ceremony and his place in NCCU history.

LeVelle Moton was a scorer during his playing days - 1714 points worth in his four seasons as an Eagle. That's good enough for third all-time at NC Central.His shooting skills made Moton a difference maker then, now it's his leadership ability and tactical talents that are leaving a mark. Already a Hall of Famer at his alma mater, Moton became a certified school icon on Monday night, as his No. 15 jersey was formally retired.His family by his side, Moton looked a bit awed by the moment and hearing him talk afterward, that was confirmed. For him, the ceremony was about much more than just having been a good basketball player.