abc11 together

Mudcats offer 3 nights of 4th of July fireworks, festivities

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- You can enjoy three nights of great baseball and fireworks at this year's Mudcats 4th of July festivities at Five County Stadium.

Tickets are $12 for the best seats in the house (located behind home plate) and $7 for advance general admission tickets. There's not a bad seat in the park.

Baseball fans are also being encouraged to wear a patriotic jersey to the stadium on July 4th, 5th and 6th. More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportszebulonabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together: Triangle chefs joining forces to fight opioid epidemic
Summer leadership camps available for high school students
Beyond: The Film Festival
Flower Shuttle turns leftover flowers into arrangements for those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Too much uranium, radon could be in water at 19K Wake Co. homes
Man accused of killing St. Louis officer spent time behind bars in NC
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, June 24
Alligator bites found on body in South Carolina pond
Trump signs order targeting Iran leaders with more sanctions
Police find man's body shot in car near Durham businesses
Vandals wrote 'Satan rules!' on North Carolina church, police say
Show More
2 hurt after impaired driver plows into Lilly's Pizza
Vote expected Monday on controversial North Carolina immigration bill
Apex native Drew Pescaro gets tattoo to commemorate UNCC shooting
Police: Shooting that left 3 injured in Durham started over argument
Norovirus found in frozen blackberries sold in North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News