Mudcats offer 3 nights of 4th of July fireworks, festivities

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- You can enjoy three nights of great baseball and fireworks at this year's Mudcats 4th of July festivities at Five County Stadium.
Tickets are $12 for the best seats in the house (located behind home plate) and $7 for advance general admission tickets. There's not a bad seat in the park.
Baseball fans are also being encouraged to wear a patriotic jersey to the stadium on July 4th, 5th and 6th. More information here.
