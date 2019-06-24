Mudcats offer 3 nights of 4th of July fireworks, festivities

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- You can enjoy three nights of great baseball and fireworks at this year's Mudcats 4th of July festivities at Five County Stadium.Tickets are $12 for the best seats in the house (located behind home plate) and $7 for advance general admission tickets. There's not a bad seat in the park.Baseball fans are also being encouraged to wear a patriotic jersey to the stadium on July 4th, 5th and 6th.