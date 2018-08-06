NASCAR

NASCAR chairman taking leave of absence after DWI, oxycodone possession arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

NASCAR mogul Brian France was arrested in New York's Hamptons for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. --
NASCAR mogul Brian France is taking a leave of absence after he was arrested in New York's Hamptons on charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone after he was seen blowing through a stop sign.

France, the chairman and CEO of the auto racing behemoth, was arraigned Monday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court after a night in jail and released on his own recognizance.

"I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night," France said in a statement. "Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs."

NASCAR said in a statement that it takes France's arrest "as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."

France, 56, was pulled over and arrested about 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the Sag Harbor waterfront. Officers saw indications of intoxication and found the pills during a subsequent search, police said.

TMZ first reported the arrest.

France has led NASCAR since 2003. He's a third-generation leader of the company, which his late grandfather, Bill France Sr., founded in 1948.

France called into a radio show last month to refute a report that his family was looking into selling its racing properties, saying his family was "locked and loaded in its dedication to NASCAR."

France was involved in a 2006 incident in Daytona Beach, Florida, when a police report stated he crashed his Lexus into a tree after entering a restaurant parking lot.

France later told an officer called to his home that he was drinking a soda and "bumped into something."

But a witness called 911 and gave police a statement that claimed she saw France driving at a "very reckless speed," and claimed France's car hit the tree after hitting a parked car.

She said she also watched as France "fell over his own feet" as he got out of his car.

Her statement was not attached to the police report, and the Daytona Beach police chief later investigated whether France was given special treatment by authorities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsdwinascaroxycodonenorth carolina newsu.s. & worldauto news
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
NASCAR
Danica Patrick makes ESPYs history as first female host
Historic Occoneechee Speedway a glimpse of NASCAR's roots
Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife welcome baby girl
Your thoughts about these brands likely reflect your political views
More nascar
SPORTS
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
UNC suspends 13 football players for selling school-issued Nike Jordan shoes
Panthers TE Greg Olsen defends Cam Newton, cites 'world of today'
Sean McDermott says he has spoken with Kelvin Benjamin about Panthers comments
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrants: Driver of stolen vehicle in deadly Durham chase admits to using crack, drinking alcohol before collision
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Judge prevents finalizing North Carolina ballots for now
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Durham to tackle resolution to protect women against discrimination
ABC11's Kaplan: Cooper vs. NCGA saga is all about the basics
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Women steal 4 Yeti coolers in grab-and-go
Show More
Kentucky woman drowns at Emerald Isle after getting caught in rip current
Baby boy dies after being pulled from water under Brooklyn Bridge
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
NAACP, environmental groups file additional lawsuits against proposed constitutional amendments
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
More News