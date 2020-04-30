Sports

NASCAR officially returns on May 17, race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- NASCAR is back, marking one of the first major sporting events to return during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday afternoon, the racing company released its modified schedule with its first race returning on Sunday, May 17. In its modified schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series, races will be held primarily in the Carolinas, including the Darlington Raceway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Coca-Cola 600 will resume on Sunday, May 24, at 6 p.m.



NASCAR made it clear that fans will not be able to attend the events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition," said Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's executive vice president, in the racing company's official statement. "NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track."

On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he expected the Coca-Cola 600 will go on as scheduled as long as "health conditions go down."

"I have had conversations with NASCAR officials and officials at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and they have submitted plans that involves social distancing," Cooper said during a Tuesday press conference. "Our public health officials, Secretary Cohen and State Health Director Betsey Tilson have looked at them and made some suggestions, but will approve those and we believe that unless health conditions go down that we can have the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend in (Concord).

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscharlottenascarnationalmemorial daynorth carolina newscharlotte news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper 'optimistic' that NC will begin phased reopening next week
Stay-at-home order could lead to more divorces
NC salon shut down by police soon after reopening
NC lawmakers consider allowing restaurants to sell cocktails to-go
Chamber divide - not partisan - holding up NC COVID-19 relief bill
Ole Time Barbecue still paying it forward despite COVID-19
'Fingers are crossed:' Raleigh small businesses anxiously wait for grant to go live
Show More
Cubs fan proposes to girlfriend while volunteering at Wrigley Field food pantry
Starbucks to reopen 90 percent of company-owned stores by early June
4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in Ky. buggy accident: police
Disney debuts cloth face masks, will donate 1M
Heavy rain causes power outages, downed trees
More TOP STORIES News