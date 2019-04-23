Nation's best high school guard Cole Anthony signs with North Carolina

Cole Anthony announced his intent on ESPN on Tuesday morning.
Anthony is a 6-foot-3 point guard. According to ESPN rankings, center James Wiseman (Memphis commit) is the only high school player more sought after this year than Anthony.
Cole Anthony’s commitment to North Carolina means the highest ranked prospect in the ACC will not play at Duke for the first time since 2011-12.— Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) April 23, 2019
Anthony will replace outgoing freshman Coby White, who played his way into a high NBA draft pick.
Anthony will join fellow five-star recruit Armando Bacot and four-star recruit Jeremiah Francis in wearing Carolina Blue in the Dean E. Smith Center next season.