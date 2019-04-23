Sports

Nation's best high school guard Cole Anthony signs with North Carolina

Cole Anthony (Source: ESPN)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second ranked basketball prospect in the country will be attending the University of North Carolina next season.

Cole Anthony announced his intent on ESPN on Tuesday morning.

Anthony is a 6-foot-3 point guard. According to ESPN rankings, center James Wiseman (Memphis commit) is the only high school player more sought after this year than Anthony.



Anthony will replace outgoing freshman Coby White, who played his way into a high NBA draft pick.

Anthony will join fellow five-star recruit Armando Bacot and four-star recruit Jeremiah Francis in wearing Carolina Blue in the Dean E. Smith Center next season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillunc tar heels
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC native tweets picture of Outer Banks from space station
Rip current blamed for tragedy involving Wake Forest High seniors
Gas line excavation expected soon in Durham explosion investigation
Grant Hill helps renovate 3 Durham public basketball courts
Study: Skipping breakfast tied to early death
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer gets win No. 13
North Carolina State Highway Patrol to unveil 2 new helicopters
Show More
Public to weigh in on proposed WCPSS budget
Atlantic Beach appoints new fire chief
Official calls Sri Lanka bombings that killed 300+ 'retaliation'
Man in 'Easter Bunny' costume describes breaking up fight
Midtown Raleigh residents meet to discuss future growth
More TOP STORIES News