NBA All-Star John Wall visits Cary for 6th annual backpack giveaway

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- NBA All-Star John Wall got the chance to be a kid on Saturday morning, playing arcade games at Dave and Buster's in Cary where he hosted his 6th annual back to school backpack giveaway.

Wall provided 500 students from kindergarten through 12th grade with backpacks filled with school supplies -- such as pencils, notebooks and folders.



The Wizard's point guard has now donated over 6,500 backpacks to students in the Washington D.C. and Raleigh areas.

Wall said the most important thing for him at these kinds of events is to spend time talking and hanging out with the kids.
