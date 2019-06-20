Sports

NBA Draft: UNC, Duke stars credit support systems for their success

By
NEW YORK (WTVD) -- Five Triangle university athletes are likely to be selected in the top 15 of the first round in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Coby White, Nassir Little and Cam Reddish have become well-known names in the world of college basketball and will soon be NBA players, maybe ever stars. And none of that would be possible without the help of their support systems.

"I know I'm going to cry," said Coby White. "I'm going to be really emotional. I worked so hard to get here. I'm just excited. I'm excited my family gets to come see me get drafted."



The NBA Draft will be a bittersweet night for White, who will reach this accomplishment without his dad there, who died less than two years ago. White said he knows what his dad would be saying to him.

"He would just tell me that he's proud of me," White said. "Tell me he's proud of me, you know how far I've came. Tell me that it's only the beginning for me. I have a long, long way ahead of me. He would just be excited for me. I always feel signs of him with me. Spiritual-wise, in my dreams and all that. He's always with me."



Without his father present, White said it'll be his mom who is the first person he turns to when he hears his name called.

"She's my number one in my life. She's my rock, she's been with me every step of the way," White said. "She birthed me so why not?"

RJ Barrett isn't afraid to admit he too will be emotional on Thursday night.



"I'm going to cry," Barrett said. "You're not going to see me cry but I'm going to cry. I'm going to be very emotional."

Barrett said it was his parents who helped him stay focused and humble at a young age when the attention was all on the Canadian superstar.

"There were so many people in my life that humbled me," Barrett said. "I was really good at a young age, but every day I had to walk in the house and walk past my dad's jersey framed on the wall, you know because he was an Olympian.

"I'm like, alright I haven't done anything yet," Barrett added. "I just have so many people in my life to humble me."

RELATED: Zion Williamson, fellow future NBA players kept busy on eve of draft

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorkduke blue devilsnba draftunc tar heels
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather brings storm damage to parts of Triangle
Some worry about wildlife habitat as new shopping district planned for Durham
Johnston Schools investigates whether student-athlete's grades fixed
Zion Williamson headlines Tobacco Road prospects in 2019 NBA Draft
Used cooking oil stolen, profits used to run Durham nightclub: DOJ
Former Sharpsburg police chief sues the town he once protected
Nash County soldier's remains return from North Korea
Show More
AT&T cut septic line, causing wastewater to spill into Raleigh yard
Thieves steal $20K in electronics from Walmart, lead officers on chase
Sharks seen swimming feet from beachgoers at Myrtle Beach
Working just one day a week improves mental health, study says
Raleigh swimmers take part in World's Largest Swimming Lesson
More TOP STORIES News