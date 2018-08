Former Tar Heel and current NBA Spurs small forward Danny Green was back in Chapel Hill this weekend to host his annual youth basketball camp.Green hasn't played at UNC for nine years but still makes the effort to come back over the summer to give back to the community that he said helped him become a man.Campers learn drills that focus on improving their basketball skill level.The camp continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dean Smith Center.