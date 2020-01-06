Sports

NC Central offers scholarship to Bronny James, son of LeBron James: Report

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- LeBron James Jr., the son of global NBA superstar LeBron James, is gathering fans of his own at just 15 years old, including some bright basketball minds in the Bull City.

North Carolina Central University offered LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. a basketball scholarship on Sunday, according to verbalcommits.com. NCCU is one of the few Division I schools to have offered James.

The Eagles, led by coach LeVelle Moton, have reached the NCAA tournament three straight seasons, but are struggling at 5-10 so far this year. It's a longshot that Bronny ever comes to NCCU, but that's not stopping the Eagles from trying.

Across town, powerhouse Duke hasn't officially offered Bronny, but there is enough to draw links between LeBron and legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Last year, LeBron tweeted a photoshopped pic of Bronny in a Duke uniform. LeBron won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA playing for Krzyzewski. "Love Coach K! The absolute BEST! Hopes he's still at the helm when my boy comes up," James has said on Instagram.

James plays for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles alongside Zaire Wade, the son of NBA star Dwyane Wade. Bronny is a freshman and would graduate high school in 2023.

In 2003, LeBron bypassed college and went straight to the NBA from St. Vincent/St. Mary's Academy in his hometown of Akron. Unless the league's one-and-done rule is changed, a possibility, Bronny would have to play at least one year in college.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamlebron jameshigh schoolcollege basketballnccu basketball
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to help families forced to leave McDougald Terrace
Video: Durham bridge damages another truck
Man shot, killed while sitting in car in Durham
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
72-year-old attacked with bat during carjacking: Police
2 sent to hospital in Durham convenience store shooting
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
Show More
19-year-old NC woman shot in head while lying in bed
The 411: Charmin rollin' out the RollBot
Soldier from Illinois killed in Kenya attack
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Video: Raleigh woman with Down syndrome surprised at airport
More TOP STORIES News