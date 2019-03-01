NC Central coach's son gets emotional when told his favorite player is graduating

Updated 14 minutes ago

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An emotional moment happened in the NC Central locker room following Senior Night.LeVelle Moton, the head coach at NC Central, posted a video to his Instagram page showing his son's heartbroken reaction after learning what Senior Night meant.Moton wrote that his 6-year-old son, VJ, had made a deep connection with senior guard Larry McKnight Jr. over the past two years.Moton said McKnight had become VJ's favorite player and he was looking forward to one day playing in the same backcourt as the NC Central star.However, it wasn't until after McKnight's final game with NCCU did VJ realize all good things must come to an end."As a parent, it's tough to see your child emotional, but I love it because he's passionate about Who/What's in his life. I'm truly Blessed that my child connected with an Incredible young man," Moton wrote on Instagram.As for the game, the Eagles topped the South Carolina State Bulldogs 72-62.