Sports

NC Courage falls 1-0 to Lyon in Women's ICC final

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Courage fell short in its bid to repeat as Women's International Champions Cup champions, falling to Lyon 1-0 at WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday night.

Dzsenifer Marozsan scored the only goal of the match in the 57th minute and the French side hung on to win the trophy.

The Courage beat Lyon by the same 1-0 score in the final of the 2018 ICC championship, the tournament's inaugural event, which was held in Miami but couldn't repeat the feat on its home field.

Lyon had a slight edge in possession, at 53 percent, while the Courage outshot their foes 14-12.

The Courage advanced to the final with a thrilling 2-1 comeback win against Manchester City, while Lyon, generally regarded as the favorite, edged Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the other semifinal.

The Courage returns to NWSL play on Saturday when it hosts Reign FC at Sahlen Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscarywomen athletessoccer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WakeMed nurse charged with kidnapping woman, sex offense
Goldsboro man stabbed, killed during altercation at home, deputies say
2 charged with kidnapping, burglary, assault in Alamance County
CBP seize tons of marijuana in jalapeno shipment
Raleigh Police, supporters raise funds with 5-0 bike ride
Eric Reid thinks Jay-Z's partnership with the NFL is 'despicable'
Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana's governor during Katrina, dies
Show More
Durham man shot, killed on I-440 W in Raleigh, police say
Hours-old baby found in woods after passerby hears her crying
Crashes involving nearly 50 vehicles close I-85 in Orange County for hours
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
Islamic State claims bombing at Afghanistan wedding that killed 63
More TOP STORIES News