NC Courage players kneel in solidarity with Black Lives Matter as pro sports return

For the first time in months, we have team sports being played in the United States and the North Carolina Courage are front and center.

Utah is hosting the NWSL Challenge Cup, an eight team tournament.



The leagues defending champion Courage and Portland Thorns are the first professional teams to meet since George Floyd's death and the ensuing protests.
All players on both sides took a knee as the National Anthem played in addition to wearing an armband in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.


The teams also knelt through a 46 second moment of silence before the start of the game.

North Carolina Courage later went 2-1 over the Portland Thorns.
