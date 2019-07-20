NC Courage recognized by Gov. Roy Cooper at NC Executive Mansion

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper recognized the NC Courage women's soccer team on Friday at the Executive Mansion.
Cooper signed a proclamation, celebrating the success of the players both here at home and in the World Cup.
The Courage won the women's International Champions Cup last season, and then sent seven players to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Four of those players were on the World Cup winning USA team.
