Sports

NC Courage recognized by Gov. Roy Cooper at NC Executive Mansion

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper recognized the NC Courage women's soccer team on Friday at the Executive Mansion.

Cooper signed a proclamation, celebrating the success of the players both here at home and in the World Cup.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Courage won the women's International Champions Cup last season, and then sent seven players to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Four of those players were on the World Cup winning USA team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighworld cupfifasoccernorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
35 killed in boating crashes in 2018, making it NC's deadliest season
ECU has received 'great deal of feedback' since Trump rally
Arborist who died after falling from tree at NC Zoo ID'd
Weekend to bring hottest weather of the year in North Carolina
Man accused of robbing ABC store, leading officers on chase arrested
Now Open: Layered Croissanterie in downtown Raleigh
Duke employee accused of engaging in sex act with minor in online chat
Show More
iCan Bike Camp teaches kids with Down syndrome how to ride bikes
Furbaby Friday: Animals up for adoption at APS of Durham
Man accused of raping 4-year-old in McDonald's bathroom
Video shows home under construction collapse in Greensboro
Parents, teachers call for investigation into NC Superintendent
More TOP STORIES News