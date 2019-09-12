tennis

Greenville native cracks Association of Tennis Professionals top 100 for the first time

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Greenville native Tommy Paul won his 2nd round match at the Atlantic Tire Championship in Cary Wednesday.

It wasn't without hiccups. Angry at himself after a stretch of poor play, Paul at one point launched a tennis ball into the stratosphere, incurring a "code violation" from the chair umpire.

By the end of his straight sets victory, all was once again well with the world.

Paul, now ranked 92nd in the world, is enjoying the best run of his young pro career.

Just 22 years old, he's fresh off a win in New Haven last week and we talked about the progression of his career, the demands of travel and how he's slowly maturing into the full-time professional on and more importantly off the court that he needs to be to achieve his long-term goals.

Paul told me Wednesday that growing up in Greenville, he attended plenty of Pirate football games, but always fancied himself a Tar Heel fan most of all.

The tournament continues in Cary through Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscarytennisnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TENNIS
SPONSORED: Atlantic Tire Championships is a celebration of community
SPONSORED: Atlantic Tire Championships in Cary, NC September 9-15, 2019
Historical highway marker to honor groundbreaking Durham tennis club
Court 16 Tennis Teaches the Blind to Play Tennis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper blasts Republicans after surprise veto override
NC family loses everything in fire after Hurricane Dorian
A soldier's journey from Puerto Rico to staff sergeant on Fort Bragg
Police investigating after body found in Raleigh creek
Former preschool employees charged with assault on a child
Medicaid enrollment deadline extended; uncertainty looms
Garner business owner reacts after latest theft
Show More
Raleigh officer will not face charges in April shooting death of knife-wielding man
Trooper justified in shooting man during chase in Johnston County: DA
Viola Davis becomes newest face of L'Oréal Paris
Loved ones plead for help after Raleigh man hit, killed while on moped
Asbestos found in some makeup prompts new recall
More TOP STORIES News