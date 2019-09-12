Greenville native cracks Association of Tennis Professionals top 100 for the first time

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Greenville native Tommy Paul won his 2nd round match at the Atlantic Tire Championship in Cary Wednesday.It wasn't without hiccups. Angry at himself after a stretch of poor play, Paul at one point launched a tennis ball into the stratosphere, incurring a "code violation" from the chair umpire.By the end of his straight sets victory, all was once again well with the world.Paul, now ranked 92nd in the world, is enjoying the best run of his young pro career.Just 22 years old, he's fresh off a win in New Haven last week and we talked about the progression of his career, the demands of travel and how he's slowly maturing into the full-time professional on and more importantly off the court that he needs to be to achieve his long-term goals.Paul told me Wednesday that growing up in Greenville, he attended plenty of Pirate football games, but always fancied himself a Tar Heel fan most of all.The tournament continues in Cary through Sunday.