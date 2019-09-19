NC Senior Games get underway at Durham County Stadium

The senior games happening now in Durham. These ladies are competing in the 1500-m walk! Let’s go gals!!! pic.twitter.com/qJydfo3Ujc — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 18, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Senior Games kicked off the 2019 State Finals Tournament at Durham County Stadium on Wednesday.The statewide senior Olympic program is for adults 50 years of age "and better."A total of 3,100 elite participants compete in various sports and art competitions with more than 900 volunteers coordinating the activities.North Carolina is home to the largest senior Olympic program in the nation.For these athletes, it's not just about winning or losing, it's about the camaraderie, friendships, and memories.95-year-old Fledra Hatch said her trick to living a long, healthy life is exercise, staying active and a Mediterranean diet.Hatch is in her third year of competing and continues to be an inspiration to so many.