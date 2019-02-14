North Carolina State University basketball player, Eric Lockett, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with assaulting a female.Raleigh Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday.Officers have not released details about the assault. Wake County Magistrate said Lockett was scheduled for his first court appearance Thursday, where he will likely have his bond set.Lockett, 23 of Warner Robins, Georgia, is a graduate transfer with the Wolfpack basketball team in his last year of eligibility. He has averaged just under 17 minutes of playing time, scoring 5 points per game so far this season.Lockett missed Wednesday's game against Syracuse. At the time, the team put out a statement saying Lockett would miss the game because of a "personal matter."ABC11 is working to obtain his arrest warrants.